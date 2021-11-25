Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches Market Cap of $943,999.69

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.76 or 0.00006361 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $943,999.69 and $261,669.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00206622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.06 or 0.00743082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00078571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

