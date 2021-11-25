Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day moving average is $142.67. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.17 and a 1-year high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.