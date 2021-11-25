Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 5.6% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Stryker by 9.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Stryker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 36,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.15. 1,062,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,289. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

