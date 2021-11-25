Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,725. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

