Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,303. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $18.23 on Thursday, reaching $797.59. 325,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,588. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $801.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $803.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.