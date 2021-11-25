Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,420 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $549.73. 2,315,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $550.83. The stock has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

