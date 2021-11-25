Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

