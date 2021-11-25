Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,029 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 546.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $160.64 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $122.38 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

