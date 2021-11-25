Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $471.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.20 and a 200-day moving average of $441.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

