AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,785 Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 127,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 306,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 87,489 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $299,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

ATNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

