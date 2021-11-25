AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 48,794 Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 28.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 663,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 145,764 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth $1,489,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Globalstar by 629.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Globalstar by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 1,940,333 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

