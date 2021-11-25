AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

