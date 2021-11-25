Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.73

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.73 and last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 19878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 238,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

