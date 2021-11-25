Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $4,639,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,996 shares of company stock valued at $25,373,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $110.90 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

