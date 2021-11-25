Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,311,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 133,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

