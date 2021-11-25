Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

VWO stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

