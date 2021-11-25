Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 133,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.22 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

