Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 121,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 377,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 109,045 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

