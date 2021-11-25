Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Analyst Recommendations for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.