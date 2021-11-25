Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

