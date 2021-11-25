ArGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. ArGo has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $13,626.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00242605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089055 BTC.

About ArGo

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

