Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.12

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.12 and traded as high as C$3.63. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 164,239 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.12.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.3705062 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

