Argus Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $620.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $530.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

PANW opened at $549.72 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $289.77 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

