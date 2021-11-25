Arik Prawer Sells 7,084 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arik Prawer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92.

Z stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $208.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.