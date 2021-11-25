Arik Prawer Sells 7,084 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arik Prawer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92.
Z stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $208.11.
Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
