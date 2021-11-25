Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

Shares of ARWR opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

