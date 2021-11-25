Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells $1,351,545.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

