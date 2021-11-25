Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $2,578,800.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.55. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.