Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

ASHTY traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.20. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $169.12 and a 1 year high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.