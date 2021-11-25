Asset Management Corp IL ADV Grows Stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 11,056.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 953,301 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.68. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEEL shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

