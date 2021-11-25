Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 101,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $46,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $1,165,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Five Below by 201.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,892,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.32 and a 200-day moving average of $195.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

