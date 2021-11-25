Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,934.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,859.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,705.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

