Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 1,840,962 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,840,962 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

SLB opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

