Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 2,258 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $47,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

