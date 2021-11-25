Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.18. 2,236,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.