Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,784,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $471.28. 4,656,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

