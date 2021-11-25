Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 284 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.34. 14,123,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,012,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

