Atlas Brown Inc. Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,573,331 shares of company stock worth $2,788,446,389. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

TSLA traded up $6.97 on Thursday, hitting $1,116.00. 22,560,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,910,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $940.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

