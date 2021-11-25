Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 12,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 592,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.57 million, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,396 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Atomera by 10.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 724,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atomera by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atomera by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

