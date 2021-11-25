Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 12,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 592,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.57 million, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.43.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07).
Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
