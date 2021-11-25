Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 1-Day Volume Hits $65,907.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $65,907.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068489 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

