Atwater Malick LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.47. 2,518,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,358. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.