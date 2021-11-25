Atwater Malick LLC Invests $208,000 in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 509,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

