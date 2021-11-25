Atwater Malick LLC Invests $208,000 in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SGMS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 509,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $90.20.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.
Scientific Games Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
