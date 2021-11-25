Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 977 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.52. 720,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.79. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

