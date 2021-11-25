Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 5.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $362.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,097. The company has a market capitalization of $229.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total transaction of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

