Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 158.50 ($2.07). Approximately 199,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 275,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.06).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.70.

In related news, insider Neil England purchased 25,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

