Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.47 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

