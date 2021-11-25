Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATDRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

