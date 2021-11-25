AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Down 4.4%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.60 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.63 ($0.37). 28,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 141,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.94 ($0.39).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile (LON:0A9L)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

