Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $344.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $344.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Autodesk stock opened at $256.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day moving average of $298.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

