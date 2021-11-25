Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.