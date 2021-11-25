Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives $624.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $624.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

