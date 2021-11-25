Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Avaya also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,796. Avaya has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

