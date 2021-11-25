Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Avaya also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.03 EPS.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.91.
Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,796. Avaya has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 1.49.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
